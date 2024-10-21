Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found

The Israeli military has shared footage claiming to reveal the bunker of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, which he allegedly occupied during the initial stages of the ongoing Gaza conflict. Sinwar, widely regarded as the mastermind behind the brutal October 7 attacks on Israel, appeared to be prepared for a prolonged war, hiding out with various personal comforts, cash and essentials in a fully-stocked bunker located under the war-ravaged city of Khan Younis.

IDF Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Sinwar's Hideout

The footage released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) provides a detailed look inside Sinwar's underground hideout, showcasing modern amenities. The bunker was equipped with multiple bathrooms, showers and a functional kitchen filled with food rations, some bearing the logo of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA). This discovery reinforced Israel's longstanding accusation that Hamas diverts resources from international aid intended for civilians, contributing to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The IDF has released footage showing their entry into Sinwar’s bunker, where UNWRA bags and millions of shekels were found.



Sinwar and other Hamas leaders have been siphoning billions from the people of Gaza, allegedly with @UNWRA’s involvement.



pic.twitter.com/ZRcr5UWKmF — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 20, 2024

The bunker was also stocked with personal hygiene supplies, several bottles of cologne and a large safe filled with millions of Israeli shekels. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were found stored in lockers near the entrance of the hideout. Sinwar had reportedly taken shelter in this bunker with his guards and close associates as the war intensified above ground.

Despite the IDF’s discovery, Sinwar managed to escape before they arrived. According to an NDTV report, he initially sought refuge in Khan Younis but was forced to flee further south, toward Rafah, as Israeli forces tightened their grip on his location. His flight ended last Thursday, when he was killed by Israeli soldiers in Rafah during a routine operation. Initially mistaken for another Hamas fighter, his identity was later confirmed by the IDF.

Raw footage of Yahya Sinwar’s last moments: pic.twitter.com/GJGDlu7bie — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 17, 2024

Throughout the conflict, Sinwar is believed to have directed Hamas operations from underground, evading capture until his final moments. Drone footage captured him in a demolished building, visibly injured and covered in dust. In the video, he is seen hurling an object at an approaching Israeli drone before succumbing to a gunshot wound to the head, confirmed through an Israeli autopsy.