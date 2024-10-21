 Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsraeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found

Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found

The bunker was equipped with multiple bathrooms, showers and a functional kitchen filled with food rations, some bearing the logo of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA). This discovery reinforced Israel's longstanding accusation that Hamas diverts resources from international aid intended for civilians.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
article-image

The Israeli military has shared footage claiming to reveal the bunker of former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, which he allegedly occupied during the initial stages of the ongoing Gaza conflict. Sinwar, widely regarded as the mastermind behind the brutal October 7 attacks on Israel, appeared to be prepared for a prolonged war, hiding out with various personal comforts, cash and essentials in a fully-stocked bunker located under the war-ravaged city of Khan Younis.

IDF Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Sinwar's Hideout

The footage released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) provides a detailed look inside Sinwar's underground hideout, showcasing modern amenities. The bunker was equipped with multiple bathrooms, showers and a functional kitchen filled with food rations, some bearing the logo of the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA). This discovery reinforced Israel's longstanding accusation that Hamas diverts resources from international aid intended for civilians, contributing to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The bunker was also stocked with personal hygiene supplies, several bottles of cologne and a large safe filled with millions of Israeli shekels. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were found stored in lockers near the entrance of the hideout. Sinwar had reportedly taken shelter in this bunker with his guards and close associates as the war intensified above ground.

FPJ Shorts
Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found
Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker; Cash, Cologne & UN Food Packets Found
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here
Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video
Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video
Manappuram Finance Shares Crumble By Over 20% In 5 Days, Stock Continues To Bleed On Monday
Manappuram Finance Shares Crumble By Over 20% In 5 Days, Stock Continues To Bleed On Monday
Read Also
Yahya Sinwar Killed: IDF Releases Drone Footage Of Hamas Chief's Last Moments Before Being...
article-image

Despite the IDF’s discovery, Sinwar managed to escape before they arrived. According to an NDTV report, he initially sought refuge in Khan Younis but was forced to flee further south, toward Rafah, as Israeli forces tightened their grip on his location. His flight ended last Thursday, when he was killed by Israeli soldiers in Rafah during a routine operation. Initially mistaken for another Hamas fighter, his identity was later confirmed by the IDF.

Throughout the conflict, Sinwar is believed to have directed Hamas operations from underground, evading capture until his final moments. Drone footage captured him in a demolished building, visibly injured and covered in dust. In the video, he is seen hurling an object at an approaching Israeli drone before succumbing to a gunshot wound to the head, confirmed through an Israeli autopsy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker;...

Israeli Military Releases Footage Showing Inside Visuals Of Ex-Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker;...

US Presidential Elections: Ex-President Donald Trump Makes Fries At McDonald's In Philadelphia, His...

US Presidential Elections: Ex-President Donald Trump Makes Fries At McDonald's In Philadelphia, His...

Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike

Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike

Iran Behind 'Assassination Attempt' On Netanyahu, Israel Alleges

Iran Behind 'Assassination Attempt' On Netanyahu, Israel Alleges

IDF Shares Footage Of Yahya Sinwar Showing Ex-Hamas Chief Inside Tunnel Hours Before October 7...

IDF Shares Footage Of Yahya Sinwar Showing Ex-Hamas Chief Inside Tunnel Hours Before October 7...