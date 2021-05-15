Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 10, mostly children

An Israeli air raid in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, early on Saturday. It is the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. The air strike hit a three-story house in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, killing eight children and two women from an extended family. Mohammed Hadidi told reporters his wife and five children had gone to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday with relatives. She and three of the children, aged 6 to 14, were killed, while an 11-year-old is missing. Only his 5-month-old son Omar is known to have survived.

Children's toys and a Monopoly board game could be seen among the rubble, as well as plates of uneaten food from the holiday gathering.

"There was no warning," said Jamal Al-Naji, a neighbor living in the same building. "You filmed people eating and then you bombed them?" he said, addressing Israel.