Israel-Hamas War: Rocket Attacks On Jerusalem Interrupt Knesset Meeting, Prompting Evacuation To Shelters; Netanyahu Issues Warning

The Israeli Parliament, Knesset, was delayed by 40-minutes due to rockets targeting Jerusalem, leading officials and attendees to seek refuge in bomb shelters. The Knesset was meeting for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attack. The Israel Parliament and government offices are situated in Jerusalem.

Militants in Gaza also directed another volley of rockets toward the capital Tel Aviv, with at least one being intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks on both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Rocket Lands Near Jerusalem, Woman Injured in Holon

According to Israeli media, during the earlier assault, a rocket landed in an open space just north of Jerusalem, fortunately resulting in no injuries.

A woman sustained moderate injuries in central Israel, in Holon central Israel.

The emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) attended to the woman, who had limb injuries and described her condition as moderate. She was later taken to the hospital for further care.

Netanyahu Calls for Global Unity

Addressing the Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the lessons being learned from Hamas's attack. "We are actively evaluating the causes of that tragic day and drawing necessary conclusions," he said.

Netanyahu called for global unity against Hamas and sent a message to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran, saying, "Think twice before challenging us; the consequences will be dire."

Intense Barrage on Israel's Major Cities

Rocket alerts continued to blare in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, through the afternoon with people running to bomb shelters. This Hamas firing of long-range rockets toward Israel's major cities could be the most intense barrage since October 7.

The Knesset session is going to be a ‘war session’ with legislation only related to the war.

Pope's Representative Offers Exchange

Meanwhile Reuters reported, Pope Francis' representative in the Holy Land said on Monday he was willing to exchange himself for Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas and held in Gaza. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, made his comment in response to a question during a video conference with journalists in Italy.

"I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part," he said.