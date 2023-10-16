'India Should Mediate In Israel-Hamas War': Group Seeks PM's Intervention To Restore Peace In Palestine

Salman Ansari

Mumbai: India should play a role in stopping the Israel-Hamas war, demanded a group of organisations related to the minority community. Holding a presser titled 'Liberate Palestine for Justice & Peace.. Stop the War!' at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh office on Wednesday, the group further sought the Prime Minister's intervention in restoring peace in Palestine.

The event was jointly organised by Aman-O-Insaf Morcha Mumbai and All India Milli Council Mumbai. Among those who participated were members of Ulema Council Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi, Maulana Zaheer Abbas Rizvi and Sarfaraz Arzoo, and rights activist Ravi Bilade and community member Feroze Mithiborewala. Senior Advocate Sanjay Singhvi was also supposed to participate, however, he could not make it.

'Palestinians have the right to govern themselves'

Condemning the killing of innocents on both sides, they asserted that Palestinians have the right to govern themselves. However, the group did not call Hamas a terrorist organisation, averring that the Indian government and the United Nations should do that first. “Everyone knows that until 1948 there was no Israel. When Jews went to the present land, they got refuge. However, they were given 56% land despite being 3% in terms of population while those who were 90% got 44% land; that too at separate places. One has the right to jadd-o-jehad (struggle for a cause). Even Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee recognised the Palestinian right,” said Dariyabadi.

Thanking the Indian government for reiterating the stand of a Palestinian nation, speakers sought mediation like in the case of Ukraine-Russia war. “At G-20, we are countering China's belt and road initiative by linking India, Arab states and Europe. We cannot put the plan in jeopardy,” said Arzoo. He continued that the Israel and Palestinian issue should not be seen as a religious issue.

'Fight of Palestinians is that of a son of soil'

Supporting the view, Bilade said that the fight of Palestinians is that of a son of soil where people from other parts were put in that place. “Humans are after all humans. The issue should be dealt with dialogue and not bombs. No one is in favour of violence,” Zaheer Abbas Rizvi. Similarly, Mithiborewala said, “Palestine has agreed for a solution but Israel has backed off time and again. From 2008 till today, 33,000 were children among the one lakh killed.”

What happened during holocaust against Jews was not right but what is happening with Palestinians is wrong as well, underlined the speakers.