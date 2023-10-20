Israel-Hamas War: Hundreds Of Jews In US Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza, Swarms Capitol Hill

US Jews join ceasefire chorus; Actor Shawn Wallace during a protest before the White House. | X

Palestinians got support from their rivals as hundreds of Jews descended at the high security Capitol Hill calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Hundreds of demonstrators swarmed the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill demanding that both Israel and Hamas should stop the conflict and not put innocent lives. The protesters were collectively mourning the thousands of Israeli and Palestinian lives lost since the start of the war on October 7.

300 protestors arrested

The unprecedented demonstration has resulted in the arrest of nearly 300 protesters, the New York Times reported. The US Capitol Police (USCP) stated that demonstrations inside congressional buildings are not permitted. Throughout the afternoon, USCP worked to clear the protesters from the building, leading to multiple arrests. The large-scale demonstration follows a similar event at the White House earlier this week that also resulted in dozens of arrests.

Rabi visits Wadea Al-Fayoume's home

In another gesture, a senior Rabi and officials connected with the local synagogue visited the house of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume Palestinian-American who was stabbed 26 times on Saturday by his family's 71-year-old landlord. The Rabi and senior officials apologised to the mother on behalf of their community and said such violence does not reflect their way of their religion.

Official who resigned due to disagreement over US's policy says

Meanwhile, Josh Paul, a State Department official, resigned on Wednesday from the agency over the Biden administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Paul, who said he has worked in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs for more than 11 years, said in his LinkedIn post that he resigned due to a policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel.

"Let me be clear," Paul wrote. "Hamas’ attack on Israel was not just a monstrosity; it was a monstrosity of monstrosities. I also believe that potential escalations by Iran linked groups such as Hezbollah, or by Iran itself, would be a further cynical exploitation of the existing tragedy. But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people and is not in the long term American interest."

"This Administration’s response and much of Congress’ as well is an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia. Blind support for one side is destructive in the long term to the interests of the people on both sides," Paul added.