'Jews Say Ceasefire Now,' Young Sheldon Actor Shawn Wallace Outside White House On Israel-Hamas Conflict (See Pics)

An RSVP to the Ceasefire Now protest declared, "Many of us are mourning our Israeli and Palestinian friends and loved ones. We are in pain and grief, trying to process a week of horrific violence that has left so many that we know injured, traumatized, kidnapped, or killed. But we refuse to let our grief be weaponized to justify the murder of more Palestinians. As American Jews, we demand a ceasefire now."

