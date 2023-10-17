'Jews Say Ceasefire Now,' Young Sheldon Actor Shawn Wallace Outside White House On Israel-Hamas Conflict (See Pics)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Famed actor Wallace participated in a demonstration outside the White House on Monday. The protest aimed to urge President Joe Biden to take action for a ceasefire in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Wallace Shawn, known for his role in the Amazon Prime series, ‘Young Sheldon,’ was seen holding a sign that read "My grief is not your weapon" on one side and "Jews say: ceasefire now" on the other.
The protest was organized by the IfNotNow and Jewish Vote for Peace (JVP) Action groups.
Wallace Shawn, who is of Jewish heritage himself, expressed, "Like anyone who is Jewish, millions of my relatives have been massacred. You would think that would teach everybody from that background that this is a tragedy that should be avoided, that hatred against particular groups is wrong."
He further emphasized, "What’s happening right now is simply one of the most deliberate cruelties inflicted on a group of people."
An RSVP to the Ceasefire Now protest declared, "Many of us are mourning our Israeli and Palestinian friends and loved ones. We are in pain and grief, trying to process a week of horrific violence that has left so many that we know injured, traumatized, kidnapped, or killed. But we refuse to let our grief be weaponized to justify the murder of more Palestinians. As American Jews, we demand a ceasefire now."
The statement continues with a call to action: "No genocide in our name. The time is now to mobilize to prevent this genocide from going forward. We demand that President Biden use his leverage to implement a ceasefire and use any possible tool to force Israel to halt its war on Palestinians in Gaza."
The protestors formed a blockade around the White House, blocking more than four entrances to the building, as reported on social media by IfNotNow.
The group affirmed their commitment by stating, "We’re prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter — we’re ready to stay here until Biden forces a ceasefire." Fifteen individuals were arrested during the protest, with the organization expecting more arrests to follow.
