Meet Arun Subramanian, The Indian-American Judge Who Sentenced Rap Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Over 4 Years In Prison

Arun Subramanian: The Indian-American Judge Who Sentenced Rap Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Over 4 Years In Prison

New York: Indian-American Judge Arun Subramanian, a 45-year-old Judge known for his firm and meticulous approach, on Friday sentenced hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs to just over four years in prison after he was convicted on two prostitution-related counts. As the arguments were taking place in a Manhattan court in the case involving Combs, all eyes were also on Subramanian.

During the hearing, the Indian-Origin judge made it clear that the sentencing was needed “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,” reported the New York Times.

Notably, Combs was arrested in September last year. Since the 55-year-old music mogul had already served almost a year in jail, he would now have to spend only over three years in prison. He was convicted in July of flying, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, around the United States to engage in drug-fuelled sexual encounters.

Who Is Arun Subramanian?

Subramanian wasa ppointed in 2022 by the then US President Joe Biden. He scripted history by becoming the first South Asian judge to serve on the Southern District of New York. At 45, Subramanian is one of the youngest judges on the bench. He is one of the closely watched judges..

Subramanian is known for his firm but balanced approach while hearing cases.

He was born in Pittsburgh in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents and grew up in a disciplined environment. Notably, his parents moved to the US in 1970. He pursued computer science and English at Case Western Reserve University. The Indian-origin judge earned his law degree from Columbia Law School in 2004.

He then served as a clerk for two federal judges in New York. Later, he joined the chambers of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court. In 2007, he joined the Susman Godfrey law firm. His appointment was confirmed by the Senate in March 2023.

Apart from the Combs case, Judge Subramanian is also overseeing several other crucial cases. One of these cases is the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation. For the unversed, Live Nation is the parent company of Ticketmaster.

He has also heard two lawsuits filed by Liang Wang, a Chinese-American musician who served as the principal oboist in the New York Philharmonic. Wang was dismissed after allegations of sexual misconduct.