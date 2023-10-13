Israel-Hamas Conflict: Knife Attack At France School Kills Teacher, Injures Two; Assailant Heard Shouting 'Allahu Akbar'; Visuals Surface

A tragic incident unfolded at a secondary school in Arras, northern France, where a teacher lost their life, and two individuals sustained severe injuries in a knife attack.

The occurrence transpired at Gambetta High School, situated in the town center, and law enforcement has reported that the assailant exclaimed "Allahu Akbar," which translates to "God is great" in Arabic.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the "perpetrator is in police custody".

Local authorities have corroborated the fatality of a teacher in the incident and the apprehension of a suspect. Additional reports indicate that several others have been wounded, and students have been placed under lockdown within the school premises.

Visuals of the shocking attack surfaced online showing an young individual indulging in fight with two people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One student, as quoted by local media, recounted the horrifying experience: "We came out of class to go to the canteen, and we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher, who had blood on him."

"He tried to calm him down and protect us. He told us to get out, but we didn't understand. We ran, and others went back upstairs."

According to an unnamed police source reported by the French media outlet BFMTV, the suspect is described as a former pupil of the school, aged in his 20s.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit the town later today in response to this tragic event.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)