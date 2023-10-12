Kolkata: France Expects 30,000 Indian Students By 2030, Says Consul General

More than 50 French education institutions are participating in the Choose French Tour 2023 | (Image: The FPJ)

Kolkata: France expects more than 30,000 Indian students to study in the country’s higher educational institutes by 2030, French consul general, Kolkata, Didier Talpain has said. Talpain said currently the number is less than 10,000 and efforts need to be made to triple the figure.

"I would like to tell the students that there are various grants from the French government in the field of education. Since our government bears most of the expenses of public educational institutions, higher education in France will also be advantageous from the economic point of view," he said at the ‘Choose France Tour 2023’ event at a city hotel here on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, country director, The French Institute in India, said this year the tour is taking place in Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai from October 8 to October 15. A total of 50 French academic institutions are participating in education fairs being held countrywide, he added.

