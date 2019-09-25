Israel final vote results give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud additional seat

Jerusalem: Israel's election committee published final results from last week's election on Wednesday that gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud an additional seat, but which did not change the deadlock the country faces.

The final results from the September 17 vote gave the rightwing Likud 32 seats compared to Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White's 33 in the 120-seat parliament. The two parties are in the process of trying to negotiate a unity coalition, and President Reuven Rivlin has one week to name someone to form a government.

Likud's additional seat came at the expense of one of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, United Torah Judaism, which now has seven. Israel's Arab parties, running together under the Joint List alliance, finished as the third-largest force in parliament with 13 seats.