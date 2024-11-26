Islamabad: PTI Protestors Topple Obstructing Containers At ‘D Chowk’, Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells; Videos Surface

@qamberzaidii/ @iihtishamm

In a dramatic escalation, thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stormed Islamabad on Tuesday and reached the iconic D Chowk, breaching security barriers to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The capital has been under lockdown since Saturday, with clashes between protesters and security forces turning increasingly violent.

In one of the videos of the protest posted on X, PTI supporters can be seen at the top of containers at D Chowk amid as smoke billows from the ground.

Hello how are you? Welcome on the container. PTI protestors reached D Chowk in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/exALg1uEV7 — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) November 26, 2024

In other videos, protestors were seen toppling obstructive containers kept in place to block their way ahead.

پی ٹی آئی کارکنان نے ڈی چوک پر کنٹینرز گرانا شروع کردیئے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/PgMg5G71Ed — Qamber Zaidi (@qamberzaidii) November 26, 2024

عوام سب سے بڑی طاقت ہے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/AFshKgXaPR — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 26, 2024

Further, a video, posted by a Pak journalist showed protestors inside Islamabad searching for food and water.

اب اسلام آباد کے تحریک انصاف کے کارکنوں کا حق بنتا ہے کہ وہ دور دراز سے اے ورکرز کا خیال کریں اور انکی مہمان نوازی کریں pic.twitter.com/LVGfs4gKz7 — Zahid Farooq Malik (@zfmalik) November 26, 2024

The ongoing situation deteriorated further as six security personnel, including two police officers and four Rangers, were killed after a PTI vehicle rammed into Rangers on the Islamabad-Srinagar Highway.

Reports also indicate multiple injuries among law enforcement due to stone-pelting and gunfire near Chungi No. 26. In response, the Interior Ministry has deployed the army under Article 245 of the Constitution and authorised stringent measures, including curfews and orders to shoot rioters if necessary.

D-Chowk turns focal point of the protests

D-Chowk, a symbolic square near government buildings, has become the focal point of the protests. Despite the government’s offer to relocate the rally to Sangjani, PTI leaders, led by Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, have insisted on continuing at D-Chowk. This defiance has fueled speculation that Bushra Bibi is now a key decision-maker within the party, overshadowing Imran Khan.

Interior Minister warns protesters

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned the protesters against crossing the "red line," citing the presence of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in the capital. "If they advance, we will take extreme steps, including curfews and decisive military action," Naqvi stated.

Efforts to defuse the situation have faltered. Government officials, including Ayaz Sadiq and Mohsin Naqvi, held discussions with PTI representatives but failed to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, PTI's legal team, led by Barrister Gohar, consulted Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, where he reportedly agreed to the government’s proposal of an alternate protest site. However, Bushra Bibi rejected the compromise, insisting on D-Chowk as the protest venue.

Reports emerge claiming terrorists disguise as protestors

PTI’s rally, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has drawn supporters from regions including Hazara and Balochistan. Reports have also raised alarms over the alleged involvement of wanted individuals and Afghan terrorists in the protests.

The combination of escalating violence failed negotiations, and the army’s involvement has left the capital on edge. With PTI supporters refusing to relent and the government taking a hardline stance, Islamabad braces for potential chaos in the days ahead.