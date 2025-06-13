Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites

Jerusalem: Iranian state television has confirmed the head of country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami, was killed in an Israeli strike Friday.
An anchor read a statement saying: "The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed." The anchor did not elaborate.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel targeted both nuclear and military sites, officials leading Iran's nuclear programme, and its ballistic missile arsenal.
The Guard is a major power centre within Iran's theocracy, with vast business interests and oversees the nation's ballistic missile arsenal.
