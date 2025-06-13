 Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
An anchor read a statement saying: "The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed." The anchor did not elaborate.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami | X @ROBZIK

Jerusalem: Iranian state television has confirmed the head of country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami, was killed in an Israeli strike Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel targeted both nuclear and military sites, officials leading Iran's nuclear programme, and its ballistic missile arsenal.

