 Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the crash,” Wong wrote in the letter on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (L) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to extend condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 people on board.

In this time of sorrow, Singapore stands in solidarity with India and the countries whose citizens were impacted by the devastating incident, he wrote.

article-image

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has also sent a condolence letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, 2025. My heartfelt sympathies are with the people of India and the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” wrote Balakrishnan.

The plane was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, when it crashed into a medical college complex.

One person survived the tragedy.

article-image

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

