Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, June 13, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 05: 53 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 46 PM. The residents will not get respite from the humidity and it is likely to be around 81 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered moderate to heavy rains and scattered very heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds are likely from today to June 16 in Kerala and Malnadu districts of the state, #redalert issued. #KSNDMC."

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for June 13 in coastal and it's adjoining regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, scattered heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated regions of the state. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstoms and lightning. The rainfall is likely to continue for the next three to four days, said IMD.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

June 14: The weather department forecasted light rainfall on Saturday.

June 15: Possibility of light rain and cloudy sky on Sunday.

June 16: Generally cloudy sky condition is predicted with light rainfall.

June 17: There is a possibility of light rainfall and a cloudy sky.

June 18: Generally cloudy sky is predicted on Tuesday.