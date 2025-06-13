Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling & Refunds; Check Full List Here

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Air India issued a travel advisory on Friday morning, announcing the diversion and return of 16 of its international flights in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the closure of Iranian airspace. The advisory stated that passenger safety remains the airline’s top priority amid this sudden geopolitical crisis.

#TravelAdvisory

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:



AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna… — Air India (@airindia) June 13, 2025

In a detailed update posted on social media, Air India listed the affected flights and the alternate destinations to which they were rerouted. Several flights from Delhi, Toronto and other international locations were either rerouted or forced to return, majorly disrupting operations across multiple routes.

Full List Of Diverted Flights:

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Rescheduling & Refunds Offered To Affected Flyers

The airline acknowledged the inconvenience caused to flyers and assured them that measures were being taken to reduce the impact of the disruption. Passengers were offered complimentary rescheduling or full refunds.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers,” Air India stated. The airline also advised all affected flyers to stay updated via the official flight status page linked in their announcement: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

Moments ago, Israel launched Operation “Rising Lion”, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.



This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.



——



Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: pic.twitter.com/XgUTy90g1S — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 13, 2025

Israel Launches Strikes On Iran

This massive operational shake-up comes in the wake of a major military escalation in the Middle East. In the early hours of Friday, Israel carried out targeted airstrikes against Iranian facilities, further intensifying the already fragile relationship between the two nations. The strikes were reportedly a direct response to growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its perceived threat to Israel.