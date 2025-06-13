 Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24
A day after the Ahmedabad plane tragedy, an Air India flight AIC129, which took off early morning on Friday from Mumbai for London, is returning back, according to Flightradar24.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Mumbai: A London-bound Air India flight (AIC129) returned to Mumbai after remaining in air for three hours on Friday morning, reported news agency PTI quoting FlightRadar24. The flight took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 5:39 am.

Notably, several flights have been diverted after Israel carried out strikes on Iran in the intervening night of June 12 and 13.

Air India's Statement:

Air India announced the diversion and return of 16 of its international flights in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the closure of Iranian airspace.

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin," Air India said in a statement.

Full List Of Diverted Flights:

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

Ahmedabad Plane Crash:

On Thursday, the oeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane with 242 people onboard, which was headed for London's Gatwick Airport crashed into a medial collage hostel with intow minutes after take off. The incidnet took place at around 1:40 pm.

The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. Only one person survived the atatck, He is a British national of Indian origin.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

