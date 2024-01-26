International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Know Its History, Significance & Ways To Observe

Representative Image | File

The United Nations General Assembly declared International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 as the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 2005. Nazi Germany and its allies, from 1941 to 1945, carried out a systematic murder of more than six million Jews. According to the resolution, every UN member should honour the six million Jews and other minorities who died in the Nazi genocide and conduct awareness programmes about this history to help prevent similar atrocities in the future.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: History & significance

According to Nazi Germany, they believed the Holocaust, or Shoah, to be the 'Final Solution', aiming at the entire elimination of the Jewish community from the country. Reports are to be believed nearly two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population was murdered in the act. Following that, at the 42nd plenary session, UNGA resolution 60/7 declared November 1, 2005, to be International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: Ways to observe

The United Nations calls on all member countries to honour the holocaust victims and the millions of other victims of Nazi Germany. It also called for educational programs to help against future genocides. Individuals can visit museums and learn more about the act. They can also donate to the victims or their relatives through charities to help them overcome.

According to the UN, member countries are responsible for maintaining effective policies, caring for historic sites, promoting education and documentation, and conducting deep research on incidents. As genocide and atrocities continue to happen across the globe, the United Nations urges everyone to speak out against antisemitism and hate speech.