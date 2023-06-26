 Holocaust Education In Jerusalem Upped With Virtual Reality Tour Of Auschwitz Concentration Camp
ANIUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Putting a modern twist on Holocaust education, Triumph of the Spirit opened its doors in Jerusalem, where visitors will be able to take a guided virtual reality tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Visitors wearing a virtual reality headset are taken on a 50-70 minute visit to Krakow's pre-war Jewish community followed by a guided tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The virtual experience includes testimonies from survivors, drone footage, and the opportunity to simply explore the camp. Narration is provided by Holocaust scholar Rabbi Yisrael Goldwasser.

Triumph of the Spirit was spearheaded by Miriam Cohen, Chani Koplowitz and Yuti Neiman, three Orthodox Jewish women who received permission to film Auschwitz over a three-day period while the camp was closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Triumph of the Spirit also brings headsets to schools and synagogues for group events.

