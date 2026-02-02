 EAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US Relations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US Relations

EAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting the US from February 2-5 to attend a Washington-led ministerial on critical minerals supply chains. The visit aims to address strained India-US relations caused by trade tariffs and policy differences. Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with US officials, focusing on supply chain resilience, clean energy, and strategic cooperation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
EAM S Jaishankar | ANI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to the US to attend a Washington-led ministerial meeting on critical minerals supply chain.

Jaishankar's visit assumes significance as it is being seen as an opportunity to address the sharp downturn in the relations between the two strategic partners.

It is expected that the minister will hold bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials of the Trump administration.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States from February 2 to 5 to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Samsung SDI Remains In Red In Q4 On Sluggish EV Market
Samsung SDI Remains In Red In Q4 On Sluggish EV Market
Budget's Focus On AI-Enabled Skilling To Nurture India’s Future Entrepreneurs: Industry
Budget's Focus On AI-Enabled Skilling To Nurture India’s Future Entrepreneurs: Industry
Bajaj Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹665 Crore In Q3, Revenue From Operations Grows 18% YoY
Bajaj Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹665 Crore In Q3, Revenue From Operations Grows 18% YoY
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO

It said the ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals.

"During the visit, the external affairs minister will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration," it said.

India-US ties have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Apart from the tariff issue, the relations witnessed a downturn on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV...
Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV...
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By...
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By...
'Govt Overreacted': Shashi Tharoor Defends Rahul Gandhi In Quoting Unpublished Book Of Ex-Army Chief...
'Govt Overreacted': Shashi Tharoor Defends Rahul Gandhi In Quoting Unpublished Book Of Ex-Army Chief...
Miraculous Escape! Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s...
Miraculous Escape! Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s...
EAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US...
EAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US...