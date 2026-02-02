Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Orders US Talks On Nuclear File Amid Protest Fallout & Global Pressure

Amid heightened tensions following Iran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests last month, US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military action while also expressing optimism about reaching a diplomatic agreement. Washington has increased pressure by deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, even as both sides signal a willingness to negotiate.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday that President Masoud Pezeshkian has authorised the launch of talks with the United States on the nuclear issue. While no timeline was specified, the report said discussions are expected soon and were also carried by state-run and reformist newspapers.

Iranian officials said work is underway to finalise a negotiation framework, with indirect messages exchanged through regional intermediaries. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said several diplomatic elements had been reviewed and details were being finalised, though he declined to elaborate.

Trump has warned that time is running out for Tehran to reach a nuclear deal, a claim Iran rejected, insisting it does not respond to ultimatums. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran agrees with Trump’s demand for no nuclear weapons, adding that sanctions relief would be essential for any agreement.

Regional powers including Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have urged diplomacy, fearing a wider conflict. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that any US strike could spark a regional war.

The unrest has drawn international condemnation. While Iran has acknowledged nearly 3,000 deaths, rights groups claim significantly higher figures. The European Union’s decision to label the IRGC a terrorist organisation has further strained relations, prompting Tehran to summon EU ambassadors and warn of additional responses.