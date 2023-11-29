International Day of Solidarity With The Palestinian People 2023: Know All About The UN Designated Cause

The International Day of Solidarity With The Palestinian People | UN

The International Day of Solidarity With The Palestinian People, which is observed on November 29, will have an added significance this year, given Israel's attack on Gaza following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Islamic militant organisation Hamas. In the barbaric attack by Hamas on Israeli soil, a total of 1,400 people were killed by the terrorist organisation Hamas and close to 200 people were taken hostage on October 7. In the attacks that have since been followed by Israel to wipe off Hamas leadership, a total of close to 15,000 Palestinians, including children and woman have died so far.

History of the International Day of Solidarity With The Palestinian People

The practice of observing the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people started back in 1977, when the General Assembly called for the annual observance of the day on 29 November. It was under the resolution 32/40 B that the call was made by the UN. On that very day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

On December 2005, the Assembly had requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November. This was done to carry on and organise an annual event on Palestinian rights or a cultural event in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN, said the UN.

The resolution by the UN on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also urges and encourages the member states to provide support to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.