International Civil Aviation Day 2022: Significance, history, theme, celebrations

Significance

On International Civil Aviation day is celebrated to honour the civil aviation workers and air traffic controllers who keep the skies and runways safe for us to travel. The day emphasises the role of aviation and international air travel in the world's social and economic development. The day reminds us of the importance of International Civil Aviation as a means of global connectivity.

The significance of international aviation has increased manifold now that the UN and world nations have adopted Agenda 2030 with a mission of global sustainable development. The organization looks at international flights as 'a fundamental enabler of global peace and prosperity.'

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been in existence for more than 75 years now. The network carries 12 million passengers a day in its 120,000 flights and over four billion passengers annually.

Further, the Global Air Transport sector generates USD 2.7 trillion in economic activity and supports 65.6 million jobs. It plays a vital role in maintaining smooth supply chains for unhindered trade and commerce between nations.

History

ICAO observes December 7 as the day to celebrate the impact that civil aviation has had on the world. Tourism and business are directly and due to air connectivity, the cultural connections have enhanced. The first International Civil Aviation Day was held in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary and in 1996 the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized 7 December as International Civil Aviation Day.

Theme of International Civil Aviation Day 2022

The International Civil Aviation Day 2022 theme this year is 'Advancing innovation for global aviation development'.

International Civil Aviation Day celebrations

International Civil Aviation Day is commemorated by holding various events, activities, press and media releases, aviation-themed lectures, and seminars. Governments, organizations, companies, and many individuals support ICAO in this endeavor. Over the years, ICAO has successfully created the best standards and practices for aviation safety, security, inspection, regularity, environmental protection, and sustainable development. The world recognizes the same on International Civil Aviation Day.

