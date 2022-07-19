International Chess Day 2022: History and significance

A chess set, with board and pieces |

International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20, the day the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded, in 1924.

The idea to celebrate this day as international chess day was proposed by UNESCO, and it has been celebrated as such since 1966 after it was established by FIDE. The organization has now grown to encompass 199 countries in the form of National Chess Federations as affiliate members.

Throughout history, games and sports have helped humanity to survive times of crisis by reducing anxieties and improving mental health. While the coronavirus outbreak has forced most gaming and sports activities to scale down, chess has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adaptability and a very strong convening power in time of pandemic.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, chess has seen massive growth, with more players than ever coming together to participate in chess events that are being increasingly held through online platforms.

History

Chess is believed to have been derived from Chaturanga, which means ‘four divisions’ referring either to the division of the pieces into infantry, cavalry, elephantry, and chariotry (pawn, knight, bishop, and rook in the modern game) or to the fact that it was played by four people.

When the game arrived in Sassanid Persia around 600 CE, it was called Chatrang and later Shatranj. A Persian manuscript from around 600 CE describes an ambassador from the Indian Subcontinent giving the game to King Khosrow I (531 – 579 CE). Along the Silk Road, it spread to other parts of the world, like the Arabian Peninsula and Byzantium.

It was the Abbasid chess masters al-Suli and al-Lajlaj who composed works on the techniques and strategy in 900 CE, and by 1000 CE, chess was popular across Europe, as well as in Russia where it was introduced from the Eurasian Steppe. The Alfonso manuscripts, also known as the Libro de los Juegos (Book of Games), a medieval collection of texts on three different types of popular games from the 13th century CE, describe Chess as very similar to Persian Shatranj.

In 1924, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was established in Paris, and on 20 July has been declared World Chess Day since the General Assembly declared it on 12 December 2019. Since 1966, chess players around the world have observed July 20 as International Chess Day.

Chess - A game of abstract strategy

Today, chess is one of the world's most popular games, played by millions of people worldwide.

Chess is an abstract strategy game and involves no hidden information. It is played on a square chessboard with 64 squares arranged in an eight-by-eight grid.

At the start, each player (one controlling the white pieces, the other controlling the black pieces) controls sixteen pieces: one king, one queen, two rooks, two bishops, two knights, and eight pawns.

The object of the game is to checkmate the opponent's king, whereby the king is under immediate attack (in "check") and there is no way for it to escape. There are also several ways a game can end in a draw.

Significance

A game of strategy and wits, chess is one of the oldest games with a mixture of scientific thinking, sport, and elements of arts. Chess training and practice support the development of higher-order thinking skills—like problem-solving, decision making, critical thinking, planning and so on.

Chess has a history of more than 1700 years. Originally, a game of kings made its reach to common and its popularity in modern world has skyrocketed.

The logic, reasoning, tactical moves, creativity in chess make it a real brainy game with endless opportunities. Playing the chess infuses into you a creative quest however to some it is escape from ills of life. Title owners of the Chess are often considered man of high mental capabilities.

Chess is one of the most ancient, intellectual and cultural games, with a combination of sport, scientific thinking and elements of art. As an affordable and inclusive activity, it can be exercised anywhere and played by all, across the barriers of language, age, gender, physical ability or social status.

Chess is a global game, which promotes fairness, inclusion and mutual respect, and noting in this regard that it can contribute to an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding among peoples and nations.

