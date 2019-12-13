India's 'son-in-law': What is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's desi connection?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoys a strong relationship with India.
But it is more than just a mere diplomatic tie. You see, Boris Johnson is India's son-in-law -- a moniker that he himself has used in the past.
And if you're confused about that particular statement, let us explain that a bit better.
It is a tad bit convoluted, but essentially, Johnson is connected to the late Khushwant Singh. His now-estranged wife Marina Wheeler's mother was earlier married to Daljit Singh (Khushwant Singh's younger brother), before marrying Sir Charles Wheeler.
Thus, he is India's son-in-law.
Johnson also has a cordial relationship with his Indian counterpart.
On Friday, after the Conservative Party won a landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him.
The two leaders have also exchanged pleasantries and greetings over social media before. Take their Diwali exchange in October 2019 for example. Where, after Johnson uploaded a Twitter video wishing people a "Shubh Diwali", PM Modi had a fun response.
"PM @BorisJohnson wonderfully explains the essence of Diwali. I fully agree that Diwali brings all of us together. Also grateful to him for highlighting the contribution of Britain’s Indian community. Hope he too enjoyed the Samosas and sweets this festive season. :)" he tweeted.
Days before the country voted, Prime Minister Johnson had vowed to partner with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build a new India.
"British Indians have played a vital role in helping the Conservatives win elections in the past. When I told Narendrabhai [Modi] this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side," he had said.
