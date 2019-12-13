India's 'son-in-law': What is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's desi connection?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoys a strong relationship with India.

But it is more than just a mere diplomatic tie. You see, Boris Johnson is India's son-in-law -- a moniker that he himself has used in the past.

And if you're confused about that particular statement, let us explain that a bit better.

It is a tad bit convoluted, but essentially, Johnson is connected to the late Khushwant Singh. His now-estranged wife Marina Wheeler's mother was earlier married to Daljit Singh (Khushwant Singh's younger brother), before marrying Sir Charles Wheeler.

Thus, he is India's son-in-law.

Johnson also has a cordial relationship with his Indian counterpart.

On Friday, after the Conservative Party won a landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate him.