'Brexit, actually': Boris Johnson recreates movie scene, says 'it's closer than you think'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has posted a rather interesting video on social media where he can be seen recreating the doorstep scene from Love Actually.

To give you a quick reminder, that is the scene where Andrew Lincoln can be seen standing at Keira Knightly's doorstep and holding up signs declaring his love.

The three-minute clip, captioned, 'Brexit Actually' has a similar concept. Except here, its Boris Johnson holding up signs and standing at a woman's doorstep.

The woman is asked by Johnson, through the written signs, for her vote.

He begins much in the style of the movie, asking the voter to "say it's Carol Singers".

"With any luck by next year...We'll have Brexit done...(if Parliament doesn't block it again)," he begins.

"And we can move on...But for now let me say...Your vote has never been more important...The other guy could win...So you have a choice to make...Between a working majority...Or another gridlocked hung Parliament...Arguing about Brexit...Until I look like this..."

Here, rather than the skeletal image shown in the movie, Johnson uses a picture of a small white dog.

"It's closer than you think," he continues.

"We only need 9 more seats to get a majority. And on 12th December, your vote will make all the difference," he reminds.

After Johnson wishes the voter a Merry Christmas through his last placard, he turns to the camera to say, "Let's get this done!"

Watch the video below: