'Brexit, actually': Boris Johnson recreates movie scene, says 'it's closer than you think'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has posted a rather interesting video on social media where he can be seen recreating the doorstep scene from Love Actually.
To give you a quick reminder, that is the scene where Andrew Lincoln can be seen standing at Keira Knightly's doorstep and holding up signs declaring his love.
The three-minute clip, captioned, 'Brexit Actually' has a similar concept. Except here, its Boris Johnson holding up signs and standing at a woman's doorstep.
The woman is asked by Johnson, through the written signs, for her vote.
He begins much in the style of the movie, asking the voter to "say it's Carol Singers".
"With any luck by next year...We'll have Brexit done...(if Parliament doesn't block it again)," he begins.
"And we can move on...But for now let me say...Your vote has never been more important...The other guy could win...So you have a choice to make...Between a working majority...Or another gridlocked hung Parliament...Arguing about Brexit...Until I look like this..."
Here, rather than the skeletal image shown in the movie, Johnson uses a picture of a small white dog.
"It's closer than you think," he continues.
"We only need 9 more seats to get a majority. And on 12th December, your vote will make all the difference," he reminds.
After Johnson wishes the voter a Merry Christmas through his last placard, he turns to the camera to say, "Let's get this done!"
Watch the video below:
The UK is headed towards elections this Thursday, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to lock in a majority in Parliament and push through his Brexit divorce deal with Brussels.
Parliament has been deadlocked since the result of the last election in 2017, which saw the Tories lose their majority and weaken their ability to implement the result of the 2016 referendum on EU membership.
Johnson needs to win at least half of the House of Commons seats because his party has no clear partners among the smaller parties.
The main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn is trying to upset the odds and usher in Britain's first leftist government in nine years. The veteran socialist has promised to negotiate his own EU divorce deal and then put it up for a vote in a new referendum that could still keep Britain partially tied to Europe -- or simply cancel Brexit outright.
Opinion polls show the Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead.
Some polls suggest the vote could produce another hung parliament that extends Britain's political paralysis and further frustrates the business community and Brussels.
"We're taking nothing for granted," Johnson said during a visit to a fish market in the northeastern port of Grimsby.
Johnson has faced constant questions over his trustworthiness and Corbyn has been put on the back foot over anti-Semitism within his party.
Corbyn's main attack line has been to accuse Johnson of opening up Britain's cherished National Health Service (NHS) to US businesses as part of a post-Brexit trade deal with President Donald Trump. Yet his promise of lavish healthcare spending has been met with scepticism on the campaign trail and within some in the NHS itself.
Polls released over the weekend showed the Conservatives leading by about 10 percentage points. Pollsters believe Johnson needs to be at least six to eight points clear of Labour to secure a majority.
