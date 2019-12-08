Watch: Hilarious Hindi video asking desis to vote for Boris Johnson

"Boris ko hum e jitana hai....Vote karo for Boris Johnson" says a new video makings the rounds on social media.
The internet is a mysterious place where one can find anything if they look hard enough. Unfortunately most people had not thought that they needed a Hindi musically inclined video asking people to vote for Boris Johnson.
But before we segue into further explanations, take a look at the video in question:
In case you're wondering what election this is in reference to, the Prime Minister of UK has called for a general election on December 12 to break Britain's Brexit impasse.
But if you're baffled as to why a Hindi-speaking audience should be batting for Johnson, why it's simple! He's India's son-in-law -- a moniker that Johnson himself has used in the past.
It is a tad bit convoluted, but essentially, Johnson is connected to the late Khushwant Singh. His now-estranged wife Marina Wheeler's mother was earlier married to Daljit Singh (Khushwant Singh's younger brother), before marrying Sir Charles Wheeler.
Coming back to the December 12 elections, Johnson is in favour of an "Australian style, points based immigration system".
In a letter to the nation on Sunday, Johnson says that the new immigration system would allow them to make it easier for the brightest talent from around the world to come to the UK. It would, he adds, also put in place "tough new checks to ensure that lower skilled migrants only enter the UK if there is a specific shortage of workers and that their stay will only be temporary".
In other related news, the UK Prime Minister today made a made a pledge to partner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build a new India.
He was accompanied by his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, who incidentally sported a bright pink silk sari. The duo visited a famous Hindu temple, Swaminarayan Mandir, in Neasden in north-west London to woo Indian diaspora votes ahead of Thursday's General Election.
Prime Minister Johnson vowed to partner with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build a new India.
"I know Prime Minister Modi is building a new India. And, we in the UK government will support him fully in his endeavour," said Johnson, whose ruling Conservative Party is currently leading in opinion polls over the Opposition Labour Party.
In an indirect reference to Labour's perceived anti-India stance over the issue of Kashmir, he noted: "There can be no place for racism or anti-India sentiment of any kind in this country".
"British Indians have played a vital role in helping the Conservatives win elections in the past. When I told Narendrabhai [Modi] this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side," said a tilak and garland sporting Johnson.
While one cannot say how effective the Boris Johnson election song may ultimately turn out to be, it has given many on the internet a good laugh.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)