Watch: Hilarious Hindi video asking desis to vote for Boris Johnson

In case you're wondering what election this is in reference to, the Prime Minister of UK has called for a general election on December 12 to break Britain's Brexit impasse.

But if you're baffled as to why a Hindi-speaking audience should be batting for Johnson, why it's simple! He's India's son-in-law -- a moniker that Johnson himself has used in the past.

It is a tad bit convoluted, but essentially, Johnson is connected to the late Khushwant Singh. His now-estranged wife Marina Wheeler's mother was earlier married to Daljit Singh (Khushwant Singh's younger brother), before marrying Sir Charles Wheeler.

Coming back to the December 12 elections, Johnson is in favour of an "Australian style, points based immigration system".

In a letter to the nation on Sunday, Johnson says that the new immigration system would allow them to make it easier for the brightest talent from around the world to come to the UK. It would, he adds, also put in place "tough new checks to ensure that lower skilled ­migrants only enter the UK if there is a specific shortage of workers and that their stay will only be temporary".