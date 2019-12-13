'Many congratulations': PM Modi wishes Boris Johnson on 'thumping majority' in UK election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won the historic UK General Election as his Conservative Party crossed the 326-mark required for a majority in Parliament, marking a victory for his "Get Brexit Done" message and setting the UK on course to leave the European Union (EU) in the New Year.

After which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Boris Johnson on 'thumping majority' in UK Elections. "Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," PM Modi tweeted.