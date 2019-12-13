'Many congratulations': PM Modi wishes Boris Johnson on 'thumping majority' in UK election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won the historic UK General Election as his Conservative Party crossed the 326-mark required for a majority in Parliament, marking a victory for his "Get Brexit Done" message and setting the UK on course to leave the European Union (EU) in the New Year.
After which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Boris Johnson on 'thumping majority' in UK Elections. "Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," PM Modi tweeted.
Incumbent UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday secured a majority in the House of Commons, winning 329 seats so far in 2019 general elections, well ahead of Labour's 198 seats.
The Liberal Democrats have won 8 seats, while the Scottish National Party posted big gains in Scotland, with 45 seats, CNN reported.
A victory for incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservatives would mean that they will plough ahead with the Brexit, dashing all chances of a second referendum over the issue. This was Britain's third general election in a little more than four years, and the second since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.
(Inputs from Agencies)
