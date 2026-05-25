Indian-Origin Mother–Son Duo Make History in UK: Tushar Kumar Becomes Youngest Mayor Of Elstree & Borehamwood Town, Mom Parveen Rani Heads Hertsmere Borough Council | X / @NeerajRanjan84

Chandigarh: In a double delight for a family from Haryana's Rohtak which moved to the UK in 2013, 23-year-old Tushar Kumar and his mother Parveen Rani have been elected as mayors in that country.

Tushar has created history by becoming the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK.

Tushar became the youngest-ever Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council while a week later his mother was elected as the first Indian-origin Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council.

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Tushar's father Sunil Dahiya on Sunday told PTI over phone that while Tushar was elected as Mayor on May 13, Parveen became Mayor on May 20.

The family, whose ancestral village Rohna falls in Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat, had been living in Rohtak for a long time before moving to the UK in 2013.

Dahiya, a businessman, said when he along with his wife Parveen and two children moved to the UK in 2013, they did not have anything specific in mind.

"We had not come with any specific thing in mind when we moved to the UK in 2013... Tushar was just 10 years then," he said.

"Today, it is a matter of great pride that a mother and her son from a family who are of Indian origin have become mayors at the same time," he said.

Dahiya said Tushar and his mother always liked helping the community and doing social service.

Tushar used to do lot of community service, he said.

According to Dahiya, Tushar was just 20 when he got elected as a councillor while he was in a college in London.

Dahiya said his family still remains connected to its roots in Haryana and they also have a house in Rohtak where some other members of the family live.

"We always stay connected with our roots. We visit our hometown every year," he said.

Tushar strongly feels age should never be a barrier to enter public and community service and his message to the youth is that they can enter public or community service without waiting for a certain age. He strongly believes that one must stay rooted in one's culture and heritage, said his father.

Tushar's opportunities came from volunteering and community work. While he is very proud of his Indian heritage, at the same time he is equally proud of the wonderful diverse British town that he serves which is a cultural melting pot, Dahiya said.

Tushar recently took charge as the Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood. The Labour councillor joined the Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council in 2023 and previously served in the role of deputy mayor.

"Tushar and his mother also used to teach Hindi free of cost to those born and brought up in the UK. Tushar is also connected with a charity-based organisation -- the Hindi Shiksha Parishad," the father said.

He said both Tushar and his mother contested elections for the first time in 2023 and they were elected councillors.

"Prior to her mayoral appointment, Parveen also served as Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Parks, Leisure and Culture, deputy mayor of Hertsmere, and Global Envoy for Film and Television. Tushar became deputy mayor in 2025," Dahiya said.

Tushar graduated from the King's College, London. He was a second year undergraduate student at the college pursuing a BSc in politics when he became a councillor at the age of 20. He will also pursue his Masters degree in September this year.

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"My younger son is also pursuing his degree from the King's College. He is also the trustee in King's College Students Union...," Dahiya said.

Parveen Rani is passionate about community service, education, culture and bringing people together across all backgrounds and generations, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)