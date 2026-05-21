NMMC Completes 100 Days: Mayor Sujata Patil Highlights Key Civic Reforms And Development Initiatives

NMMC Mayor Sujata Patil outlines major civic reforms, infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives undertaken during the administration’s first 100 days in office | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 21: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday marked the completion of 100 days of its current governing body, with Mayor Sujata Patil highlighting a series of policy decisions and development initiatives undertaken during the period.

The civic administration said the tenure focused on infrastructure development, education reforms, environmental measures and women empowerment.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said the administration functioned with the motto, “Speed in work, decisions in public interest,” under the guidance of Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik.

“The first 100 days of ‘NMMC 6.0’ have been dedicated to transparent, disciplined and citizen-centric governance. Every decision has been taken within the legal framework and with public welfare as the top priority,” Patil said.

No hike in property tax and water charges

Among the major announcements was the decision not to increase property tax and water charges for residents in the 2026-27 budget. The corporation also approved measures to reduce penalties on need-based and low-income group constructions in gaothan areas to a minimum of 5 per cent, along with a proposal to abolish triple taxation on such structures.

The administration said it had approved a comprehensive air pollution control and air quality improvement programme for the city.

In the education sector, the corporation announced the Education Transformation Policy 2026, which aims to gradually convert Marathi-medium civic schools into English-medium institutions. An important proposal to establish the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education Board was also approved.

Women bus drivers, mobility projects approved

“As a woman mayor, empowering women through employment opportunities has been one of our priorities. In the first phase, women will be recruited as bus drivers in the civic transport service,” Patil said.

To address traffic congestion, the civic body approved plans under the City Mobility Plan for the construction of flyovers and twin underground tunnels across key locations in the city.

The administration further announced a 90 per cent concession on water charges, financial assistance schemes for scholarships and training of students, and salary hikes for employees of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT).

The civic body also approved implementation of the National Pension Scheme to address pension-related concerns of employees and proposed regularisation and adjustment of contractual and consolidated-pay workers.

“While these 100 days mark only the beginning, we remain committed to ensuring faster, more effective and more people-centric development for Navi Mumbai,” Patil added.

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Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, House Leader Sagar Naik, former mayor Jaywant Sutar, Health Committee chairman Dr Jayaji Nathji, and senior corporators Ramchandra Gharat, Shubhangi Patil and Suraj Patil were present at the press conference.

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