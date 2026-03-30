Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Presents ₹6,704 Crore Budget For FY27 With Infra Push, Green Projects And No New Taxes

NMMC unveils ₹6,704 crore budget focusing on infrastructure, sustainability and civic services without increasing taxes | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 30: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday presented its budget for the financial year 2026–27, with Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil tabling estimates of Rs 6,704.43 crore in receipts and Rs 6,689.43 crore in expenditure before the general body for approval.

Financial estimates and balances

The civic body has projected a closing balance of Rs 15 crore, with an opening balance of Rs 1,265.83 crore carried forward into the new financial year.

Alongside, the revised estimates for 2025–26 were also presented, indicating a total available fund of Rs 5,830.82 crore, comprising an opening balance of Rs 1,839.58 crore and receipts of Rs 3,991.24 crore, against an expenditure of Rs 4,564.98 crore.

Closed-door presentation and policy stance

In a change of events, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde had earlier presented the budget to the standing committee behind closed doors, avoiding the media completely.

Presenting the budget on Monday, Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Bhauso Patil said the estimates have been placed before the general body for its consideration and approval.

“This budget is based on the principles of maximum development, maximum transparency, and maximum public welfare. We are committed to ensuring that development progresses at double speed without imposing any additional tax burden on citizens,” he said.

No tax hike, focus on alternative revenue

The budget continues the civic body’s long-standing policy of no tax increase, a trend maintained for the past 25 years and promised to continue in the coming years.

Instead, the corporation has claimed to focus on strengthening its financial position through alternative revenue sources, including development charges, premiums, service fees, and innovative funding mechanisms such as municipal bonds and public-private partnerships.

Funding plans and revenue proposals

To fund major infrastructure projects, the NMMC plans to raise Rs 400 crore through municipal bonds in two phases, including green bonds, along with Rs 100 crore through loans.

The civic body also expects to receive an incentive grant of Rs 46 crore from the Centre under the ‘Developed India’ initiative linked to bond issuance. Additionally, it aims to leverage the Urban Challenge Fund scheme for large-scale projects.

On the revenue front, proposals include reviewing property tax for industrial and commercial establishments, curbing unauthorised water connections, and promoting the reuse of treated water, particularly for the growing data centre industry in the city.

Expenditure and credit rating

The expenditure plan allocates Rs 3,137.77 crore for revenue expenses and over Rs 3,500 crore for capital works through various funding streams. The corporation has also retained its ‘AA+ Stable’ credit rating since 2012.

Environmental and green initiatives

The Tree Authority budget has proposed key environmental initiatives, including the plantation of one lakh trees with an allocation of Rs 12 crore, development of a botanical garden at Koparkhairane for Rs 8 crore, and Rs 13.60 crore for rejuvenation of roadside greenery and dividers. The city currently has 197 gardens, 252 open spaces, and over 15.28 lakh trees.

Transport and mobility plans

Meanwhile, the transport undertaking has projected revenue and capital income of Rs 652 crore for 2026–27, with a marginal year-end surplus. Key initiatives include procurement of 100 new CNG and electric buses, expansion of services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, development of bus terminals on a commercial basis, installation of solar panels at depots, and setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure at 10 locations under a PPP model.

Infrastructure and governance projects

The major projects proposed during the budget include a series of infrastructure, governance, environmental, education, and healthcare initiatives.

Among the key proposals is the signal-free roads project, under which major stretches like Palm Beach Road and Thane-Belapur Road will be upgraded with flyovers and bridges to ease congestion, reduce travel time, and improve traffic flow.

To strengthen governance, the municipal corporation plans to connect all its offices through high-speed fibre optic lines, enabling seamless digital operations, faster file movement, and efficient e-office implementation.

Sustainability and air quality measures

On the environmental front, a comprehensive air quality improvement programme has been proposed, focusing on measures such as mechanical road sweeping, dust control, green belt development, and advanced pollution monitoring systems.

In a push toward sustainability, the corporation will also launch a carbon credit initiative involving tree plantation, waste-to-energy projects, and solar energy adoption, creating a potential new revenue stream while reducing emissions.

Education and healthcare focus

In the education sector, an education transformation policy has been proposed to be introduced to modernise learning through digital tools, smart classrooms, and skill-based programmes, alongside continued investment in school infrastructure, including the near-completion of a major school project in Nerul.

Healthcare infrastructure will see a boost with plans to upgrade Airoli hospital into a First Referral Unit and construct a new hospital in Ghansoli, improving access to emergency and specialised care.

Additionally, advanced medical facilities such as cath labs and ICU units will be operationalised in municipal hospitals to enhance treatment for critical conditions.

The civic body has also proposed setting up a nursing college to address the shortage of trained healthcare professionals and strengthen the medical workforce.

To improve hospital management, a real-time hospital dashboard system has been proposed to be expanded, enabling better monitoring, resource allocation, and emergency response.

Further, an infertility treatment centre offering affordable IVF and IUI services will be established at a municipal hospital to support economically weaker and middle-class families.

Specialised healthcare facilities such as a dedicated burn ward at Airoli hospital and the implementation of a Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) are also part of the plan to improve patient care and digitise operations.

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Support for persons with disabilities

The budget also includes the establishment of a new ETC centre in Airoli to provide education, training, and services for persons with disabilities, addressing growing demand and long waiting lists.

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