Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Supply Water From Morbe Dam To Digha–Shirvane Slums, 14 KM Pipeline Project Underway

NMMC begins work on major pipeline project to ensure steady water supply from Morbe Dam to Navi Mumbai slum areas | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 28: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated a major plan to resolve the long-standing water supply issues in slum areas from Digha to Shirvane by providing direct and regular water supply from Morbe Dam.

Move to address long-standing supply issues

The move aims to address the persistent problems of irregular supply and low water pressure that residents have been facing for the past six years. Currently, the area receives water from MIDC’s Barvi Dam, but the supply has remained highly inconsistent, with frequent disruptions and, at times, complete stoppages, causing significant hardship to locals.

Technical survey and pipeline plan

To find a permanent solution, the civic body appointed Tata Consulting Engineers to conduct a detailed technical survey. Based on their report, the corporation has decided to lay a dedicated 1500 mm diameter main water pipeline stretching approximately 14 km from Parsik Hill MBR to Mahape Junction to ensure adequate pressure and efficient distribution.

Officials highlight expected benefits

“The project will ensure uninterrupted and sufficient water supply to the affected areas, significantly improving the quality of life for residents,” a civic official said.

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Work underway after approvals

Work on the ambitious project has already begun after receiving necessary approvals on February 3, and officials stated that the system is expected to streamline water distribution once completed.

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