Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Installs 1,524 CCTV Cameras Across City, Surveillance System To Be Fully Operational By Next Month

NMMC expands CCTV network across Navi Mumbai with advanced cameras to strengthen surveillance and public safety | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, March 28: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has undertaken an ambitious project to install an advanced CCTV surveillance system across the city to strengthen law and order and curb crime, with officials stating that the network will be fully operational by next month.

Installation progress and current status

Under the project, a total of 1,524 cameras are to be installed across various locations, of which 1,411 have already been set up. Currently, 1,043 cameras are fully functional, while 368 remain non-operational due to technical issues.

Technical issues and repair work underway

According to civic officials, ongoing road excavation works have damaged fibre optic cables at several locations, while power supply disruptions have also contributed to the malfunctioning of some cameras. Repair work is being carried out on a war footing to restore all non-functional units at the earliest.

Officials highlight impact on policing

“This surveillance system will significantly enhance policing efficiency and help in maintaining law and order in the city,” a senior civic official said.

Project funded by civic body

The project is being funded entirely by the municipal corporation from its own resources.

Advanced features of surveillance system

The cameras are equipped with high-definition resolution and advanced lenses to ensure clear visuals. They also feature infrared and low-light sensors, enabling effective monitoring even during nighttime or in low-visibility conditions.

Also Watch:

Round-the-clock monitoring facility

Authorities said the system is expected to bolster round-the-clock surveillance and aid in faster detection and prevention of criminal activities.

A surveillance centre has been set up at the Navi Mumbai Commissioner office, from where the surveillance of all the cameras would be done all day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/