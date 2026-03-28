Navi Mumbai Accident: 50-Year-Old Rider Killed, Pillion Critical After Scooter Crashes Into Divider In New Panvel

Scooter crash near Khand Colony in New Panvel leaves rider dead and pillion critically injured after high-speed impact | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 28: A 50-year-old man was killed and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after a speeding scooter rammed into a road divider near Khand Colony in New Panvel on Friday afternoon. Police have registered a case against the deceased rider for rash and negligent driving.

Victim identified, pillion rider critical

The deceased has been identified as Gangaram Thikaram Vishwakarma (50), a resident of New Panvel. The injured pillion rider, Ram Bhansing Kami (42), is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Accident occurred near Khand Colony flyover

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:15 pm when Vishwakarma was riding his Jupiter scooter (MH-46-BBA-5663) from Khand Colony towards New Panvel.

After descending the flyover at Khand Colony, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle about 30 metres ahead near Sector 7, causing the scooter to crash into the road divider at high speed.

Both riders rushed to hospital

Both riders were seriously injured in the impact and were rushed to separate hospitals. Vishwakarma, who sustained severe injuries, succumbed during treatment, while Kami remains in critical condition.

Overspeeding suspected as cause

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accident was a result of overspeeding and negligent driving.

“Initial findings suggest that the rider lost control due to high speed, leading to the fatal crash. Further investigation is underway,” said a police officer from Khandeshwar Police Station.

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Case registered, probe underway

A case has been registered under Sections 106, 281, and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe is going on.

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