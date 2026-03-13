Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Youths Killed After Bike Rams Into Lowered JCB Bucket In Airoli

Two youths died after their motorcycle collided with the lowered bucket of a JCB machine near New Horizon School in Airoli | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 13: Two youths lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into the lowered bucket of a JCB machine that was crossing the road in Airoli on Friday morning.

The accident took place in front of New Horizon School in Sector 14, and Rabale police have registered a case against the JCB driver and taken him into custody.

The deceased have been identified as Digvijay Babasaheb Dinde (17), a resident of Airoli Sector 4, and Harshad Savardekar (18), a resident of Airoli Sector 8.

Accident near New Horizon School

According to the police, the two youths were travelling on a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle from Airoli Sector 14 towards Sector 10 at around 10 am.

At the same time, the accused driver, Hanumant Maruti Shinde (29), was attempting to cross the road in a JCB machine (MH-05 BQ 250) near New Horizon School. Police said the front bucket of the JCB was reportedly lowered while the vehicle was moving across the road, and the motorcycle rammed into it.

Victims declared dead at hospital

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving both riders critically injured. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but doctors declared them dead due to the severity of their injuries.

Senior Police Inspector Balakrishna Sabale of Rabale police station said, “The accident occurred when the motorcycle collided with the lowered bucket of a JCB that was crossing the road. The driver has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.”

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Police begin investigation

Police officers rushed to the spot soon after the incident and conducted a panchnama. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation in the case is being carried out by the Rabale police.

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