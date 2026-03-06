Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Royal Enfield Crashes Into Vehicle On Sion–Panvel Highway Near CBD Belapur

A 38-year-old rider was killed after his Royal Enfield rammed into a vehicle near the CBD Belapur flyover on the Sion–Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 6: A 38-year-old motorcyclist died after his Royal Enfield rammed into a vehicle ahead on the Sion–Panvel Highway near the CBD Belapur flyover around midnight on March 4. Police said the accident occurred due to the rider’s rash and high-speed driving, following which a case has been registered against the deceased.

Victim identified as Panvel resident

The deceased has been identified as Sushil Chandrakant Sondkar (38), a resident of Usarli village in Panvel. According to police, Sondkar was travelling from Navi Mumbai towards Panvel on his Royal Enfield motorcycle at around 12 am.

When he reached near the CBD Belapur flyover, he was allegedly riding at a high speed and failed to gauge the vehicle moving ahead of him, resulting in his motorcycle crashing into it. The impact left him seriously injured.

Police reach spot after accident

Police officials from CBD Belapur police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Sondkar was found critically injured and died shortly after the crash.

“A preliminary inquiry revealed that the rider was travelling at high speed and could not judge the vehicle ahead, leading to the collision,” a police officer from CBD Belapur police station said.

Case registered, probe underway

Police said that Sondkar’s reckless and negligent riding led to the accident. Accordingly, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

