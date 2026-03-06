Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Student Dies After First-Floor Slab Collapses During Tuition Class In Koparkhairane

Rescue teams at the site in Koparkhairane where a first-floor slab collapsed during a tuition class, leaving one student dead and several injured | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 5:

A 14-year-old student died and four others were injured after a first-floor slab collapsed while a home tuition class was underway at Vidya Bhavan Society in Sector 2, Koparkhairane on Thursday evening.

Slab collapses during tuition class

The incident occurred around 5.20 pm when the slab from the first floor suddenly gave way and fell onto the ground floor where the class was being conducted. Fire brigade teams from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

A total of 13 people — 12 students and one teacher — were trapped at the site when the slab collapsed. Fire personnel rescued all of them from the debris. Of these, five students sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, while five others escaped without any injuries.

One of the injured students, Manish Mase (14), later succumbed to his injuries at the Vashi Municipal Hospital, officials confirmed.

Students rescued from debris

The students rescued from the site were identified as Siddhant Gupta (8), Prince Soni (11), Aisha, Kusum (15), Nishka Dhanwade (14), Manish Mase (14), Aradhya Bodse (14), Tanvi Srivastava (7), Devansh Pujari (12), Rajdeep Wankhede (10), Parth Khairnar (14) and Rudra Yelurkar (5). The class was being conducted by teacher Shamali Chaudhary (53).

Officials comment on building condition

“The building is a ground-plus-four (G+4) structure comprising 16 flats and had received its Occupation Certificate (OC) in 1998. The building was not declared dilapidated and is a legally constructed structure through private building by developing the plot,” Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde said.

Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Dr Kailas Gaikwad said the building had not yet crossed the age threshold that mandates a structural audit.

“Structural audits of buildings are generally carried out after they complete 30 years. In this case, the building has not yet crossed the 30-year mark. However, it appears that regular maintenance of the structure may not have been carried out,” Gaikwad said.

He further appealed to residents to ensure periodic upkeep of their buildings.

“Even if a building has not completed 30 years, residents should make sure that timely repairs and maintenance work are undertaken to prevent such incidents,” he added.

According to officials, at the time of the incident, the first-floor flat was unoccupied.

