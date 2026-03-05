Activists Urge Maharashtra Govt To Transfer Navi Mumbai Hills To Forest Department To Prevent Environmental Damage | Representational Image

Environmental groups have urged the Maharashtra government to transfer the ownership and protection of key hill ranges in the city to the Forest Department, alleging large-scale environmental damage due to development activities.

In a representation addressed to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, activists from Save Belapur Hills and Sajag Nagrik Manch demanded that the hill ecosystems of Parsik Hill, Belapur Hills and Kharghar Hills be transferred from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to the Maharashtra Forest Department to ensure long-term protection.

Activists said the hills play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of Navi Mumbai and are among the reasons the city remains environmentally livable. “These hills are the lungs of Navi Mumbai and must be protected before irreversible damage is done,” said environmental activist and NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

The representation states that while most land in the city was acquired by CIDCO for planned development, surrounding hills were originally handed over by the forest department with the expectation that they would be preserved. However, activists allege that recent development activities have led to environmental degradation.

They cited alleged mangrove damage during plot development in Sector 52A of Nerul, large-scale tree cutting near municipal areas and hill cutting during development in Belapur Sector 30. “Hill slopes are being levelled for real estate projects. If this continues, wetlands and mangrove ecosystems could face similar threats,” said activist Krishnan Potti.

The groups also raised concerns about encroachments on hill slopes, claiming illegal settlements and religious structures are gradually emerging. “If strict safeguards are not implemented, Navi Mumbai’s prominent hills could disappear within the next decade,” Potti warned.

The activists have urged the state government to form a special committee to assess the environmental impact of land development and demanded that plots created by damaging hills, wetlands and mangroves be cancelled. Copies of the representation were also sent to Ganesh Naik, Pankaja Munde, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission and other authorities.

Meanwhile, a massive blaze that swept across Belapur Hills from Wednesday night to early Thursday has drawn the attention of the Chief Minister’s Office. Taking cognisance of the incident, the CMO alerted the Urban Development, Forest and Environment departments and sought action.

“We appreciate the prompt response by the CMO. Hopefully this will be an eye-opener for officials who have been ignoring the crisis on Belapur Hills despite repeated complaints,” Kumar said.

Firefighters battled the blaze overnight as flames spread across a large stretch of the slopes. Environmentalists warned that repeated fires, combined with vegetation loss and construction activity, could destabilise the hills and increase landslide risks during the monsoon.

“These fires appear to be triggered by vested interests attempting to clear vegetation and grab land,” said Kapil Kulkarni of the Save Belapur Hills Forum, adding that coordinated action is needed to protect one of Navi Mumbai’s last remaining natural hill ecosystems.

