Navi Mumbai News: 39-Year-Old Woman With IVF Pregnancy Saved After Doctors Perform Near-Zero Radiation ERCP Surgery At Medicover Hospital

Doctors at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar successfully perform a near-zero radiation ERCP procedure to treat a life-threatening bile duct infection in a pregnant IVF patient | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 5: A 39-year-old woman in her first trimester of an IVF pregnancy was successfully treated for a life-threatening bile duct infection at a Kharghar-based hospital after doctors performed a near-zero radiation ERCP procedure to protect her unborn child.

The expectant mother, 12 weeks pregnant and carrying her first child through IVF, was diagnosed with choledocholithiasis with cholangitis — a severe infection of the bile duct caused by a gallstone blockage that led to obstructive jaundice — requiring urgent medical intervention.

The patient, Karuna Shah (name changed), a Navi Mumbai resident, initially experienced persistent abdominal pain, vomiting and yellowing of the eyes, which she mistook for a minor pregnancy-related infection. However, her symptoms worsened with high fever and weakness, prompting her family to rush her to the hospital due to concerns about her high-risk IVF pregnancy.

Diagnosis and medical findings

Investigations revealed a white blood cell count of 21,000 per microlitre, indicating active infection, along with deranged liver function tests. An ultrasound showed multiple gallbladder stones and a large stone lodged in the dilated common bile duct, causing obstructive jaundice. Viral markers were negative.

Dr Rao Saheb Rathod, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist at Medicover Hospitals, said the patient was admitted on January 2 with abdominal pain, fever and obstructive jaundice, a condition that can rapidly become life-threatening.

“Gall bladder stone diseases are seen in 1 in 1,200 pregnancies and infection occurs in around 5–10 per cent of these patients. Cholangitis cannot be managed with medicines alone; relieving the obstruction is essential,” he said.

Modified ERCP procedure

Given that the patient was in her first trimester — a critical phase of fetal organ development — the medical team opted for a modified Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure using minimal radiation exposure. Standard ERCP requires fluoroscopy (X-ray guidance), which carries potential risks during early pregnancy.

“ERCP during pregnancy is always challenging, but performing it in the first trimester is particularly sensitive because organ development is actively occurring. Radiation exposure during this phase can potentially cause congenital malformations. In this case, we used protective lead shielding and limited imaging to a single, controlled X-ray shot,” Dr Rathod said.

The team successfully removed six obstructing stones and placed a stent within 15 minutes, preventing serious complications such as liver failure, sepsis or pancreatitis. The patient was started on intravenous antibiotics and fluids and was discharged after 48 hours on the third day of admission.

Recovery and follow-up

On follow-up after seven days, her complete blood count and liver function tests had returned to normal. She was advised to avoid a fat-rich diet and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain or jaundice recur.

Sandip Joshi, Centre Head at Medicover Hospitals, said, “Managing a first-trimester IVF pregnancy with acute cholangitis requires both clinical expertise and technological precision.”

Expressing gratitude, the patient said she was extremely frightened when informed about the serious infection during her pregnancy.

Also Watch:

“This baby is very precious to us. The doctors explained every step and reassured me about the safety measures taken to protect my baby. I am deeply thankful to the entire team for acting quickly and handling my case with care,” she said.

Hospital authorities confirmed that both mother and fetus are currently stable, and the pregnancy is progressing normally under medical supervision.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/