Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Hints At Contesting Bankipur By-Poll, Claims Only Jan Suraaj Party Can Defeat BJP | VIDEO

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor intensified political speculation over the upcoming Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar | X - @jansuraajonline

Patna, May 23: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor is likely to contest the by-election to the Bankipur Assembly constituency, which will be held after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his elevation to the post of the party’s national president and election to the Rajya Sabha.

Talking to newspersons at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, Kishor asserted, “Only Jan Suraaj can defeat the BJP in Bankipur, because for the past 40 years, the RJD and Congress have failed to secure even half the votes on this seat — let alone win the election.”

बांकीपुर उपचुनाव पर प्रशांत किशोर का बयान!!



Prashant Kishor | Jan Suraaj | Bihar pic.twitter.com/yGSmFbszxu — Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) May 23, 2026

Kishor comments on political developments

Speaking on the 'Cockroach Janata Party', he said, “If 20 million people are gathering on a single platform to voice their grievances against the government, it ought to be a matter of concern for it. This demonstrates the sheer magnitude of people who are dissatisfied with the current system.”

He, however, evaded a query when asked whether he would contest the by-election from the seat. There is intense speculation in political circles that he will try his luck from Bankipur, as a victory would provide a major morale boost for the party. Names of several BJP leaders are also doing the rounds as potential candidates for the by-poll.

Party leaders urge Kishor to contest

Bihar Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti said that Bankipur was not an ordinary seat, as BJP leaders would also make all efforts to ensure the victory of the party candidate in the by-poll.

“We are going to field a strong candidate from the Bankipur Assembly seat. We want Prashant Kishor to contest from the Bankipur Assembly seat,” he remarked.

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“Even though we could not perform well in the Assembly elections, NDA leaders worked on all the issues we raised. We want all promises made during the elections to be implemented,” he added.