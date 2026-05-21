 Prashant Kishor Shifts To Bihar Navnirman Ashram Near IIT-Patna; To Stay There Till Next Assembly Elections Conclude
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPrashant Kishor Shifts To Bihar Navnirman Ashram Near IIT-Patna; To Stay There Till Next Assembly Elections Conclude

Prashant Kishor Shifts To Bihar Navnirman Ashram Near IIT-Patna; To Stay There Till Next Assembly Elections Conclude

Prashant Kishor has shifted to Bihar Navnirman Ashram near Patna, making it his base until the next Bihar Assembly elections. He will run party operations from there while continuing his statewide campaign. The move follows poor past electoral performance of Jan Suraaj Party, which is now aiming to improve its standing in the upcoming polls.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
Prashant Kishor Shifts To Bihar Navnirman Ashram Near IIT-Patna; To Stay There Till Next Assembly Elections Conclude
Prashant Kishor Shifts To Bihar Navnirman Ashram Near IIT-Patna; To Stay There Till Next Assembly Elections Conclude | file pic

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has moved to an ashram, located on the outskirts of Patna, till  the next Bihar assembly elections are over.

Talking to reporters in Darbhanga, Kishor said, “On Tuesday night, I shifted out of the place in Patna where I had been living. The Bihar Navnirman Ashram, situated close to IIT-Patna, shall be my abode till the next assembly polls when the Jan Suraaj Party will, hopefully, make an impact.” He said that all political activities and party operations would be managed directly from the ashram.

Kishor`s Bihar Navnirman Ashram, formerly an orchard, is currently being transformed into an ashram complex as more than 50 tents are being erected across the five-acre property.

Until now, he had been managing his party's affairs from 'Sheikhpura House,' located near the Patna Airport. This residence belongs to former MP and national president of the Jan Suraaj Party, Uday Singh aka Pappu Singh. Kishor is presently criss-crossing various parts of the state  as part of the 'Bihar Navnirman Abhiyan' and was in Darbhanga during his tour. 

Read Also
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Protest Intensifies As Police Stop March In Patna | VIDEO
Bihar Teacher Recruitment Protest Intensifies As Police Stop March In Patna | VIDEO

Taking a jibe at the chief minister's residence, he remarked, "Bihar may be the most backward state in the country, but the chief minister's bungalow is the largest in the nation."

In the last assembly election, Jan Suraaj Party`s 233 out of total 238 candidates  had lost their security deposits. The party managed to secure the second position in only one constituency and that too when the NDA candidate's nomination was rejected. Jan Suraj secured approximately two percent  of the vote.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Mayawati's BSP performed better in the polls than Kishor`s party. AIMIM contested 28 seats and won 5 of them, securing a vote share of 1.9 percent. In contrast, the BSP—which contested 181 seats—managed to win one seat with a vote share of 1.6 percent.

Read Also
Bihar Train Fire: Huge Blaze Engulfs Sasaram–Patna Passenger Train – VIDEO
Bihar Train Fire: Huge Blaze Engulfs Sasaram–Patna Passenger Train – VIDEO

Even in his native Rohtas district, Kishor`s party  lost the elections in all seven assembly constituencies as even In his home constituency of Kargahar, the party received a mere 7.42 percent of the votes. He had not contested the last assembly election. 

Kishor is, however, hopeful of performing better in the next assembly election but only time will tell whether his new move to shift to an ashram cuts ice  with electors.  

Follow us on