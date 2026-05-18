Bihar Train Fire: Huge Blaze Engulfs Sasaram–Patna Passenger Train – VIDEO

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A major fire incident was reported after a passenger train en route to Patna caught fire at Bihar’s Sasaram railway station in the early hours of Monday. Videos surfaced on social media showing thick smoke emerging from a train coach as efforts were underway to control the blaze.

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The fire triggered panic among the passengers on the platform, fortunately no casualties were reported.

This marks the second train fire incident in just two days after a similar incident on the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Sunday.

The fire started in one of the passenger coaches stationed at Platform No. 6 at Sasaram railway station. The flames quickly spread through the coach, completely gutting it within a short time, reported Moneycontrol citing railway officials.

"This was the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train. A fire broke out in one of its coaches. That coach was empty. The cause of the fire is being investigated," : Sanjeev Kumar, Inspector Railway Protection Force (RPF) said as qouted by news agency ANI.

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Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out in the B-1 coach near the SLR end of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in the early hours between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot railway stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also Rajdhani Train Fire Near Ratlam Triggers Panic; No Casualties

Railway authorities confirmed that all passengers from the affected coach were safely evacuated and no injuries or casualties were reported among passengers or railway staff.