Rajdhani Train Fire Near Ratlam Triggers Panic; No Casualties

Rajdhani Fire Near Ratlam Triggers Panic; No Casualties | FP Photo

Alot/Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out in the B-1 AC coach of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Saturday morning between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations on the Mumbai-Delhi rail route.

The fire intensified rapidly, triggering panic among passengers. The coach, carrying 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes and there were no casualties, officials said. Railway officials, acting swiftly, detached the affected coach and cut off the overhead equipment (OHE) power supply to prevent the blaze from spreading. Local fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The incident occurred around 5.15 am, shortly after the train departed Ratlam railway station following its scheduled halt. Passengers noticed smoke billowing from the B-1 coach and immediately alerted the ticket-checking staff. Railway authorities promptly stopped the train and informed the Ratlam control room. The fire damaged two coaches and the luggage-cum-guard van behind them, officials said.

A relief team led by Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager Ashwini Kumar reached the site immediately. Railway officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported and all passengers remained safe. Passengers from the affected coach were shifted to other coaches, while additional coaches were arranged at Kota station for their onward journey.

After the fire was extinguished, train operations resumed through a single-line working system before normal movement was restored on both Up and Down lines.

Senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Jain said an inquiry has been initiated into the cause of the fire, while help desks were set up at Nagda, Ujjain and Ratlam stations for passenger assistance.

Disrupted service

Schedules of more than 10 trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route were affected due to damage caused to the overhead equipment in the incident. Rail traffic was restored after more than seven hours. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

Adding to the woes

A relief train and a tower wagon carrying essential equipment for overhead electric line repair and restoration work overturned on their way to Alot from Shyamgarh after a cow suddenly strayed onto the trackside path, officials said. Five railway staffers were injured and one of them was in a critical condition. The injured persons were rushed to hospital and later referred to Kota, Rajasthan.