22-Year-Old Youth Working At Mla’s Bungalow Drowns In Swimming Pool Under Kajlikheda Police Station In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth working at BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani’s bungalow died after allegedly drowning in a private swimming pool under Kajlikheda police station limits on Friday night.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. The deceased Kunal Mahawat, a resident of Barkhedi, had gone to the private swimming pool owned by resident Haidar Khan with his friends Aniket Shakya and two others.

Kajlikheda police station incharge Pallavi Pandey said the staff informed police that Mahawat jumped into the swimming pool after taking a dive but did not resurface for a long time.

When the staff asked his friends about him, they reportedly said that he knew swimming. After waiting for some time, the pool staff started searching for him and later pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Pandey said.

The exact cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear only after detailed statements and receiving the post-mortem report. CCTV footage from the resort is also being examined.