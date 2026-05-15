Petrol & Diesel Price Hike: Petrol Costs ₹109.71/L In Bhopal, ₹109.86/ In Indore, Most Expensive ₹111.29 In Pandhurna-- Check Rate List Across MP

Petrol & Diesel Gets Costlier By ₹3 From May 15 In Madhya Pradesh; Costliest In Pandhurna, Cheapest In Anuppur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol and diesel became costlier by ₹3 across India. The new rates came effective from 6 am on Friday amid Iran-US tensions.

Petrol price in Indore

In Indore, petrol is now priced at ₹109.86 per litre and diesel at ₹95.06 per litre. Speed petrol has reached ₹119.56 per litre.

Earlier, petrol was being sold at ₹106.58 and diesel at ₹91.97 per litre.

Petrol price in Bhopal

In Bhopal, petrol prices increased from ₹106.68 to ₹109.71 per litre, while diesel rose from ₹91.87 to ₹94.88 per litre.

Similarly, petrol is now priced at ₹110.16 in Ujjain, ₹110.10 in Jabalpur, and ₹110.02 in Gwalior.

Petrol costlier in Mandla

According to the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Diesel Association, the highest petrol prices in the state are in Mandla and Pandhurna, where petrol now costs ₹111.29 per litre.

Diesel is the costliest in Anuppur and Maihar at ₹96.50 per litre.

The price hike is mainly due to rising crude oil prices in the international market. Before the Iran-US conflict escalated, crude oil was around 70 dollars per barrel.

It has now crossed 100 dollars per barrel, putting pressure on oil companies. Officials say fuel prices may rise further if crude oil rates continue to increase.

LPG prices rise sharply

On the other hand, commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased by ₹993 due to gas shortages linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Among major cities in Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal has the lowest commercial LPG price at ₹3,074 per cylinder.

Prices are ₹3,179 in Indore, ₹3,290 in Jabalpur, ₹3,241 in Ujjain, and ₹3,296 in Gwalior. Overall, prices have gone up by ₹1,248 in the last two months.

The price rise comes at a time when hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries are receiving only about half of their required gas supply.

The situation may become more difficult as over 20,000 weddings are expected across the state by July, increasing demand for catering services.