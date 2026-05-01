Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Surges By Nearly ₹1K in Madhya Pradesh; Restaurants' Menu Likely To Get Expensive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : The prices of commercial LPG cylinders witnessed a steep hike of ₹993 amid gas shortage due to Middle East tensions. Catering costs in weddings and restaurants' menu are likely to get expensive with as LPG prices increase by atleast 40% in last two months.

The revised rates vary across cities, with Bhopal witnessing the lowest price at ₹3,074 per cylinder. In Indore, the price stands at ₹3,179, while Jabalpur records ₹3,290. Gwalior has the highest among major cities at ₹3,296, followed by Ujjain at ₹3,241. Overall, prices have risen by ₹1,248 in past two months.

The hike comes at a critical time when hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries are receiving only about 50% of their required gas supply. The situation is expected to worsen as more than 20,000 weddings are scheduled across the state by July, increasing demand for catering service.

Catering Costs Likely To Rise

According to Rambabu Sharma from the Madhya Pradesh Tent Caterers Association, the surge in LPG price will increase catering costs by 10%. For an event serving 500 guests, the food budget could rise by ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 on an estimate base cost of 5 lakh.

Sharma stated that while a 5-10% increase might have been manageable, nearly 50% hike is unjustified and has urged the government to reconsider the decision.

Restaurants May Increase Food Prices; LPG rates up by 40%

Bhopal Hotel and Restaurant Association highlighted that commercial LPG prices have risen by nearly 40% compared to February, when cylinder were available for around ₹1,800. With supply limited to half, businesses are turning to alternatives like diesel and indication system, leading to higher operational costs.

Rewa Records Highest Cylinder Price

Among districts, Rewa has the highest LPG cylinder price at ₹3,323. It is closely followed by Singrauli and Satna-Narsinghpur at ₹3,321, Katni at ₹3,320, and Balaghat at ₹3,319. Prices in Panna, Shahdol, and several other districts range between ₹3,315 and ₹3,318.

Meanwhile, Bhopal remains the cheapest, followed by Shajapur-Sehore at ₹3,081, Harda at ₹3,104, Sagar at ₹3,105, and Vidisha-Narmadapuram at ₹3,109.

Food Prices May Increase by 10–20%

Abhishek Baheti, Madhya Pradesh Head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), stated that commercial LPG prices have been rising consistently—first by ₹60, then ₹195, and now ₹993. This continuous increase is expected to push restaurant food prices up by 10–20%, adding to the financial burden on consumers.

The sharp rise in LPG prices, coupled with supply shortages, is likely to have a widespread impact on the hospitality sector and household budgets across the state.