Bihar Teacher Recruitment Protest Intensifies As Police Stop March In Patna | VIDEO

Patna: Patna district administration and police on Wednesday prevented hundreds of teaching job aspirants from launching a protest march from the Patna College campus, even as they held demonstrations outside the college`s main gate, demanding the issuance of notification for teacher recruitment examination (TRE).

Prior to the demonstration, police detained around 100 aspirants including student leader Rinkle Yadav and Khusboo Pathak. Yadav was a candidate for the post of president in the Patna University (PU) Student Union elections as he had also received support from RJD chief Lalu Yadav`s eldest son and former minister, Tej Pratap Yadav. Female candidates were also dragged away and detained by the police. Candidates had assembled at Patna College gate protest site as some of them were also wearing chains. A heavy police force was deployed in the vicinity of Patna College, and water cannon vehicles were stationed on the roads. "We are not receiving our rightful dues," protesters screamed.

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Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari told reporters that "outsiders" were behind the agitation. He said that preparations were being made for holding TRE-4 and the related notification would be issued soon.

On May 8, TRE-4 candidates had staged a protest march from Patna College to the JP roundabout in support of their demand. During the protest, police had resorted to a baton charge against the protesters, leaving several of them injured. Student leader Dilip Kumar was arrested.

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More than 45,000 teachers would be appointed through TRE -4. In TRE-1 and 2, more than 1.70-lakh and more than 70,000 teachers were appointed respectively. On the other hand, under TRE-3, as many as 66,603 posts were filled. Since 2023, 2.58 lakh teachers have been recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) under the TRE. In addition, another 3.68 lakh non-commissioned teachers, appointed by local bodies, have been regularised in the state. The BPSC conducts the test for primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary teachers in schools.