Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award 2026: Young Uttar Pradesh Woman Mentored By Aga Khan Foundation Honoured By King Charles III In London

Bahraich resident Naina Chauhan receives international recognition for helping rural girls pursue education and break social barriers | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: A 23-year-old woman from a village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, who was helped by the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) to fulfil her dream of becoming a university graduate, received the 2026 Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award from King Charles III in London last week.

Naina Chauhan had abandoned higher studies in 2021 after successfully completing Class 10 because her father, a farm worker, did not permit her to continue.

A meeting with volunteers working at the Bahraich branch of Project Lehar, a programme run by AKF, the global development organisation of the worldwide Ismaili community, changed her life.

Journey from rural Bahraich to international recognition

Naina, who now works as a Project Lehar trainer herself, is the second beneficiary of the programme to win the award. Back in Bahraich after the award ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall, Naina said she wanted to become a role model for women in rural communities who have been unable to pursue university education because of poverty and social restrictions.

“I never thought I would receive such recognition,” said Naina, adding that she had dreamt of becoming a facilitator like the trainers at the Lehar Centre after observing their work.

Naina, who lives with her parents and three siblings, completed her BA degree in Hindi, Gujarati and Home Science from a college affiliated with Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University. She is now pursuing a Master’s degree in Social Work.

Award recognises community impact

The Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award, named after international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and instituted by The King's Trust, is sponsored by Charlotte Tilbury. The award recognises inspirational women working to improve lives in their communities. Naina received the award in the presence of Queen Camilla and AKF CEO Tinni Sawhney.

Project Lehar offers vocational training, entrepreneurship and life skills courses for girls and young women from low-income backgrounds in northern India.

The programme supports young women in rejoining school and graduating from college. Around 15,000 young women have benefited from the programme, said Seeemab Alam, spokesperson for the Aga Khan Foundation.

Project Lehar’s work in aspirational districts

Alam said Bahraich district, a marginalised area, was chosen as a site for Project Lehar because the NITI Aayog had identified it as an “aspirational district”.

The programme supports rural development, agriculture, early childhood development and climate action, among other areas. The project provides digital skills and confidence-building activities to help girls build their capabilities.

Naina received six to seven months of training in life skills and entrepreneurship and was also helped in obtaining a government scholarship.

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As a life skills facilitator, Naina now supports hundreds of girls each year in developing similar skills. Her work as a full-time staff member with AKF includes engaging with parents on schooling and employment and motivating young women like herself to challenge social norms and dream big.

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