International Women’s Day 2026: Alfa Communications Hosts Women’s Empowerment Conclave In Mumbai

Dr Shubha Raul, Dr Rajendra Gawai and Suhani Mendonsa felicitation a widow who raised three children after death of her husband | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: Alfa Communications successfully hosted the Women’s Empowerment Conclave 2026 on March 7, 2026, at the Walchand Hirachand Hall, Indian Merchants Chamber, Mumbai.

The event, a tribute on the eve of International Women’s Day, convened a distinguished gathering of leaders, change-makers and inspiring personalities under the theme “Honoring the Woman Whose Strength Created a Legacy.”

Prominent guests attend conclave

Dr. Mrs. Subha Raul, former Mayor of Mumbai, was the Chief Guest. The event also saw the participation of Deepa Soman, Dr. Karishma Vinjan, Shri Swapnil Hasbe (Co-Founder, Urbantek Insurance), Gopal Thatte (Trinity Holidays) and Karen Parikh (Managing Director, Arihant Furnishings), among others.

Honours conferred for inspiring journeys

The highlight of the conclave was the conferment of the Certificate of Honour and Certificate of Achievement. The following individuals were recognised for their extraordinary journeys and acts of courage:

Sonal Bhatt received the International Women’s Day Grand Tribute – Certificate of Honour for her indomitable spirit and extraordinary journey as a single mother.

Aditya Bhatt, son of Mrs Sonal Bhatt, was presented with the Certificate of Achievement as an ‘Upcoming Best Luxury Lifestyle Influencer’, acknowledging his exceptional promise and rising excellence, a success story inspired by legacy.

Sharifa Shaikh was honoured with the International Women’s Day Grand Tribute – Certificate of Honour for her unwavering resilience as a single mother.

Organisers highlight significance of empowerment

Dr. Rajendra Gawai, Chairman of Alfa Communications, and Dr. Vivek Mendonsa, Director of Lawrence and Mayo, presided over the ceremonies. In his address, Dr. Gawai emphasised, “Today is not just a celebration but a recognition of the silent battles fought and won, and the immediate, life-altering actions taken with courage. The legacies and acts of bravery we honour here today remind us that empowerment is deeply personal, universally inspiring and profoundly impactful in the moment.”

