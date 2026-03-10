Gangaur Festival 2026 Concludes With Pomp In Bhayander, MLA Narendra Mehta Praises Maheshwari Samaj

Mira Bhayander MLA Narendraji Mehta was the chief guest and was welcomed by Mandal President Natwarji Daga, secretary Narayanji Toshniwal and Madanlalji Bhutada. Mira Bhayander Mayor Smt. Dimple Mehta was welcomed by Manju Malpani and Sudha Kakani. | X @MaheshwariMandl & Instagram

Mumbai: The Gangaur Festival 2026, organized by Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander, concluded with great pomp and show. The event was held on Sunday at Papaiya Ground, Bhayander (West). The program began with the recitation of five verses from the Gita and the Mahesh Vandana followed by Cultural program by Mahila samiti.

MLA Mehta Chief Guest, Dignitaries Welcomed on Stage

Mira Bhayander MLA Narendraji Mehta was the chief guest and was welcomed by Mandal President Natwarji Daga, secretary Narayanji Toshniwal and Madanlalji Bhutada. Mira Bhayander Mayor Smt. Dimple Mehta was welcomed by Manju Malpani and Sudha Kakani. Mira Bhayander deputy mayor Dhruvkishoreji Patil was welcomed by Hariprasad Asava and Mandal treasurer Suresh Darak. The first corporator of Maheshwari Samaj Bhayander, Komal Vitthal Navandhar, corporators Sureshji Khandelwal and corporator Bhagwatiji Sharma were welcomed by Ramavatar Bhutadas.

Narendra Mehta, praised the Maheshwari Samaj Bhayander for its support in the recently held Mira Bhayander elections. He also assured the Maheshwari Samaj of increasing its representation in the Mira Bhayander elections in future.

225 Artistes Perform Dances on Gangaur and Marwari Songs

A total of 225 artistes participated in this colorful cultural program. The artistes performed beautiful dances to Gangaur songs and Marwari songs based on the culture of Rajasthan.

In his address, Natwar Daga, President and Trustee of Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander, extended Holi greetings to all the community members.

Community Pledge to Strengthen and Empower Society

Making a special request to the community, the Mandal said, "Take a pledge to strengthen the Maheshwari community. This will make the society more organized, empowered, and progressing. Encourage your children to participate in self-defense, religious programs, and cultural schools." By joining the regular programs running under the aegis of Maheshwari Mandal Bhayander like Prabhat pheri, Geeta Ramayan Pathashala, Shri Ramcharitmanas Akhand Ramayan Path, Gangaur Utsav, Mahesh Navami, Sharad Purnima Program, Annakut Program, Self Defense Training, Cultural Sanskarik Events, the new generation will get the right understanding of Sanatan culture and values.

Sumit Lakhotia, President of the Vasai Branch, was welcomed on stage.

