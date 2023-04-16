 Indian man working in Sudan dies after stray bullet hits him
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian man working in Sudan dies after stray bullet hits him

Indian man working in Sudan dies after stray bullet hits him

After weeks of simmering tensions between military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, violence erupted in Sudan on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Sudanese demonistrators rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. | Photo by AFP

On a day when the country's army and paramilitaries clashed, an Indian man working in Sudan was killed by a stray gunshot.

Read Also
Watch: Several aircrafts up in flames as Sudan's paramilitary force clashes with army at Khartoum...
article-image

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan read.

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan read.

After weeks of simmering tensions between military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, violence erupted in Sudan on Saturday.

According to witnesses, explosions and gunshots sounded out in Khartoum's desolate streets after paramilitaries claimed control of the presidential palace, Khartoum airport, and other important facilities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Korea to offer $500 per month to isolated young people who refuse to go out to work in order...

South Korea to offer $500 per month to isolated young people who refuse to go out to work in order...

USA: Six female school teachers arrested after sexual misconduct with students

USA: Six female school teachers arrested after sexual misconduct with students

Indian man working in Sudan dies after stray bullet hits him

Indian man working in Sudan dies after stray bullet hits him

BBC Radio Presenter David Fitzgerald suffers heart issue mid-broadcast

BBC Radio Presenter David Fitzgerald suffers heart issue mid-broadcast

Japan PM unhurt after blast during campaign ahead of nationwide local elections

Japan PM unhurt after blast during campaign ahead of nationwide local elections