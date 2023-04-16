Indian man working in Sudan dies after stray bullet hits him

Sudanese demonistrators rally to mark three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, near the Presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on December 19, 2021. | Photo by AFP

On a day when the country's army and paramilitaries clashed, an Indian man working in Sudan was killed by a stray gunshot.

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Sudan read.

After weeks of simmering tensions between military head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army, violence erupted in Sudan on Saturday.

According to witnesses, explosions and gunshots sounded out in Khartoum's desolate streets after paramilitaries claimed control of the presidential palace, Khartoum airport, and other important facilities.